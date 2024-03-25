Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $181.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

