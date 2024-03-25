Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

