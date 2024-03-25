Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.