Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$47.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.17. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

