Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$102.70 and last traded at C$102.36, with a volume of 785572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.79.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.65.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Insiders sold a total of 647,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,737,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.0704125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.