CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRGX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,513. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,247,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,557,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,823,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

