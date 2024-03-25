Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 6.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.57. 298,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,614,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 236,020 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

