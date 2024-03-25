Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 6.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.57. 298,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,614,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 236,020 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caribou Biosciences
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.