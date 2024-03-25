Carlson Capital Management Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

