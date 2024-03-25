Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 118,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $839.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 108,579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

