Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,424,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

