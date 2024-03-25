Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 10.6 %

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.