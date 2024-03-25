Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.
Castor Maritime Stock Down 10.6 %
Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
