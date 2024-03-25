CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

