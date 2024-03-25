Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.00 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 692149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

