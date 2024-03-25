CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0786 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $63.37 million and $3.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,829.07 or 1.00112567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00154771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07638 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,408,536.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

