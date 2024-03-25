Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $165.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.