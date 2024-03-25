Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

