Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 5.6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 351,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 419,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

