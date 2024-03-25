Central Asia Metals plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:CAML traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.37). 489,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,075. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 150.60 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.57 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.80) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

