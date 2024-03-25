Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.32. 500,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,370,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.



Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

