Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

IPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $287.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

