ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 4.9% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,852,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,645,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
