Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Sells £20,180.43 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).
Chariot Stock Performance
Shares of CHAR opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.56. The company has a market cap of £96.30 million, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 0.54. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).
About Chariot
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chariot
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.