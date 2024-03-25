Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Sells £20,180.43 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).

Chariot Stock Performance

Shares of CHAR opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.56. The company has a market cap of £96.30 million, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 0.54. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

