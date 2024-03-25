Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
