Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

