Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.62. 306,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,838,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,410,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

