Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 361,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 315,839 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

