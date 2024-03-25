Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $90.87 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

