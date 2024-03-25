Citigroup Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $48.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $57.30 to $48.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,145. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $42,992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,178,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

