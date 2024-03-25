City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

City Office REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.83. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at City Office REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 73.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 447,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

