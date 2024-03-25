Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,985.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,985 ($50.73) and last traded at GBX 3,960 ($50.41), with a volume of 45099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,970 ($50.54).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CKN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($55.06) to GBX 4,500 ($57.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.94) to GBX 4,320 ($55.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Clarkson
Clarkson Trading Down 0.3 %
Clarkson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 72 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 3,722.63%.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.