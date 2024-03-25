Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a current ratio of 25.03. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

