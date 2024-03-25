Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 601424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

