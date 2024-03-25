Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.98

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.98 and last traded at $197.07, with a volume of 99608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

