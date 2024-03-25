Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.60. 1,098,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,549,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after buying an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 606.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

