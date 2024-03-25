Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.51. 41,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,213. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.