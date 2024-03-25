Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.51. 41,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,213. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
