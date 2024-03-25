Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 322,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,855. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 131,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

