Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PTA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 197,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $328,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

