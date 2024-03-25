Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PTA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $19.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.