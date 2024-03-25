Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.40 and last traded at $281.50. Approximately 6,232,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,088,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.59 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,406 shares of company stock worth $129,339,482 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

