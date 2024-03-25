Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,159,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. 8,372,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,222,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.