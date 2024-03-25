Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.76. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

