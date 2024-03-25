Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.