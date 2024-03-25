Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 316,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

