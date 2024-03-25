Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 5.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 2,309,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,776,127. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

