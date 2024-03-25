Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $210.74. 731,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $175.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.