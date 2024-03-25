Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. BILL makes up about 1.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 610,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,736. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 191.91 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

