Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $155.33. 218,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

