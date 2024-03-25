Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,090 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Walt Disney makes up about 3.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 770.2% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.64. 4,324,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,392. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

