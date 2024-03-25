Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTGO

Contango Ore Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.54. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $247,978. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Contango Ore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.