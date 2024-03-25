Contrasting Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Check has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -34.66% 9.95% 3.89% Sterling Check -0.02% 9.47% 4.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clarivate and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.63 billion 1.83 -$911.20 million ($1.48) -4.88 Sterling Check $719.64 million 2.06 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Sterling Check has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00 Sterling Check 0 5 1 0 2.17

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Clarivate beats Sterling Check on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

