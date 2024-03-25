Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

