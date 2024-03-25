Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,206,150.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,993,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,159,691.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,151,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,164,350.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $1,297,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRDO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

